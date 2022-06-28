Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek in action before Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams return

Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu wins Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victory

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid.

The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Iga Swiatek and she opens up her championships on Centre Court against Jana Fett, taking the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play after defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.

Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

Show latest update 1656424259 Swiatek 6-0, 5-3 Fett* This time she takes it! Fett is wayward with her shot to the left side of court and the ball lands on the wrong side of the line. Swiatek will serve for the match. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:50 1656424201 Swiatek 6-0, 4-3 Fett* She saves the second one as well! Swiatek’s forehand shot lands in the net and Fett draws level at deuce. Another double fault from the Croatian undoes her hard work and Swiatek has her third break point of the game. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:50 1656424119 Swiatek 6-0, 4-3 Fett* Iga Swiatek is closing in on victory. She has two break points against Jana Fett’s serve. Fett saves the first one with a brilliant backhand down the line. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:48 1656424042 Around the courts Coco Gauff has taken the second set 6-3 against Elena-Gabriela Ruse to force the match on Court 2 into a third and final set. Over on Court 3, Paul Jubb continues to give Nick Kyrgios a troubling time. Jubb lead 6-5 in the fourth set but will have to break Kyrgios in the next game to draw level at two sets each. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:47 1656423852 Swiatek* 6-0, 4-3 Fett Swiatek serves down the centre line and Fett can’t return it! The Pole takes the game and leads for the first time in the second set. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:44 1656423798 Swiatek* 6-0, 3-3 Fett A rueful swipe of the racquet from Swiatek as she fails to loft a drop shot over the net and gives Jana Fett a 15-30 lead. The world no. 1 responds immediately and takes the next point to draw level before Fett belts her return of serve too long. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:43 1656423570 Swiatek 6-0, 3-3 Fett* It’s been a rocky start to the second set for Iga Swiatek but she’s finding her groove now! Two matches in a row for the French Open champion and the set is back on serve. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:39 1656423218 Swiatek* 6-0, 2-3 Fett A fifth chance to break goes begging for Fett as she hits the net. Swiatek then moves to advantage for the first time in the game and another error from Fett gives the game to the world no. 1. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:33 1656423085 Swiatek* 6-0, 1-3 Fett A backhand into the net from Swiatek ends her run of points and gives Fett her fourth break point of the game. Swiatek fouls on her first serve and gets drawn into a rally, Fett attempts a cheeky forehand drop but fails to get it over the net. Back to deuce. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:31 1656422986 Swiatek* 6-0, 1-3 Fett She doesn’t take them! Swiatek makes it to deuce. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 14:29

