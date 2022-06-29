Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic play plus Serena Williams reaction

Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu wins Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victory

Wimbledon enters day three at the All England Club with Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic the headline attractions, following Serena Williams’ dramatic late defeat last night.

Raducanu is back after a Centre Court debut and looking to get past Caroline Garcia, with Murray scheduled to be third on Centre with the prospect of some late drama against the big-serving John Isner. The home favourites are due on after Djokovic opens against Australian 26-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Cameron Norrie (vs Jaume Munar), Heather Watson (vs Qiang Wang) and Harriet Dart (vs Rebeka Masarova) will look to keep up the momentum from an impressive first two days for British players at SW19, as is Ryan Peniston, the 26-year-old debutant who picked up his first grand slam win in the opening round. He faces experienced American Steve Johnson first on Court 3.

Elsewhere the exciting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz (vs Tallon Griekspoor) and women’s world No2 Ons Jabeur (vs Katarzyna Kawa) take to Court 2 and Court 3 respectively this afternoon, while Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza also feature on Court 2.

Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

