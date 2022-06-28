Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu wins Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victory

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu made winning starts on day one of Wimbledon.

The two biggest home stars were given top billing as play got under way and both secured crowd-pleasing victories.

In her Centre Court debut, 19-year-old Raducanu beat a tough opponent in Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round.

Britain’s No 1 will face Caroline Garcia on Wednesday (29 June)

Murray meanwhile, secured victory against James Duckworth, coming from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

He will play America’s John Isner in the second round tomorrow.

