William welcomes Radio 1’s Teen Heroes to Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge celebrated the remarkable achievements of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes as he invited them to his Kensington Palace home.

William, who was joined by Radio 1 DJs Greg James Jordan North and Vick Hope wanted to congratulate the five heroes personally.

Breakfast show host James described the event as “special” and said the duke gave the young people “so much time” as he listened to their stories.

William meeting Keah, one of Radio 1’s Teen Heroes (BBC/PA)

“The whole point of the Teen Heroes is to make a fuss of some remarkable young people who wouldn’t ever think they deserved it,” the broadcaster said.

“If going to Kensington Palace to meet the future king isn’t making a fuss of them, then I’m out of ideas.

“It was a really special afternoon and William gave them so much time to hear their stories and offer support to them as they continue to put themselves out for others.”

The 2021 Teen Heroes are:

– Harry 17, from Kent, was on his way to school when he helped a person who was in imminent danger of taking their own life by speaking to them and calling the emergency services.

– Jake, 14, from Bristol, who has raised more than £10,000 for bereavement causes, following the deaths of his half-sister and grandmother. Each year he puts on a spectacular Christmas light display at his house to fundraise.

– Keah, 19, from Trowbridge, a young carer who has looked after her mother since 2018, is also studying at nursing college while on a youth council to help inform policy about young carers.

– Madison, 17, from Kent, developed the Positivity Packages scheme during the pandemic after struggling with her own mental health.

The packages contain advice on wellbeing and items to help with every-day mental health management, such as stickers, distraction toys, teabags and bath bombs, along with Madison’s personal notes of encouragement.

– Tom, 13, from Preston, is the UK’s number one wheelchair motocross (WCMX) rider.

William meeting WCMX rider Tom (BBC/PA)

Tom, who has EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome), has used a wheelchair since he was 11.

He is a public ambassador for WCMX and at the forefront of the international effort to get the sport recognised at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Source Link William welcomes Radio 1’s Teen Heroes to Kensington Palace