William Shatner involved in car crash in California

Star Trek actor William Shatner was involved in a car accident in Studio City, California, on Tuesday afternoon (21 December).

Pictures emerged of the 90-year-old actor, who was uninjured, after the crash. He appeared to be driving a black Mercedes SUV at the time of the collision, with his two dogs in the back.

Photos from the scene show Shatner’s Mercedes parked at the side of a road, with damage to the front of the car.

The front of an unidentified woman’s small silver car was left considerably crumpled by the collision.

It is not clear who caused the accident. The Independent has contacted Shatner’s representatives for comment.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Page Six that an accident report was not filed by officers because there were no injuries.

The car crash comes a few months after Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space.

Shatner went to where no 90-year-old has gone on Blue Origin’s second crewed mission (AFP via Getty Images)

In October, the star, famous for his Star Trek role as Captain James T Kirk, lifted off from the Texas desert in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s space travel company Blue Origin.

After his return, Shatner defended the trip, saying the voyage was a “baby step” to getting “polluting industries… off of Earth”.

