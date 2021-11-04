Sons of Anarchy star, William Lucking, has died aged 80.

Lucking died on 18 October in his Las Vegas home, says his wife, Sigrid Insull Lucking in an obituary posted on Facebook.

The post said: “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry.”

Lucking also played a notable supporting role in The A-Team from 1983 to1984 and also recurred in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine from 1995 to 1997.

Lucking was also a prolific film actor, primarily in supporting roles. Some of his most notable films include Oklahoma Crude, Erin Brockovich and The Rundown alongside Dwayne Johnson.

No cause of death has yet been confirmed.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link William Lucking death: Sons of Anarchy actor dies aged 80