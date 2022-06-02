William and Kate’s children make Trooping the Colour debut alongside mother

Posted on June 2, 2022 0

The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined the royal procession in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, sat in the carriage with their mother and the Duchess of Cornwall as they passed cheering crowds.

The Cambridge’s children could be seen waving and pulling faces at the delighted spectators.

As they passed the Colour in their carriage, all three children bowed their heads in respect, as did Kate and Camilla.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link William and Kate’s children make Trooping the Colour debut alongside mother