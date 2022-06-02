William and Kate’s children join the Trooping the Colour procession for first time

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children have joined the royal procession in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, sat in the carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cornwall as they passed cheering crowds.

The procession marks the arrival of the royal family at the parade, kicking off the four-day celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Cambridge’s children waved and pulled faces at the delighted spectators, many of whom have taken to social media to express their surprise that the three future heirs to the throne were in the procession.

At one point, Charlotte stops her younger brother’s over-enthusiastic waving by placing her hand on his and bringing it down to his lap.

As they passed the Colour in their carriage, all three children bowed their heads in respect, as did Kate and Camilla.

The children will later appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with both their parents, joining the Queen and other working members of the royal family for the RAF flypast.

More to follow…

