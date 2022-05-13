William and Kate encourage people to tackle loneliness with small acts of kindness

Prince William and Kate Middleton are uniting hundreds of radio stations across the nation with a special one-minute message to “lift someone out of loneliness”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their broadcast on Friday, as new data revealed more than one in 10 young people (11%) “often” or “always” feel lonely, making them the loneliest of all age groups.

“Hello. I’m Catherine… And I’m William and we’d like to talk,” the message began.

The royal couple then urged listeners to get in touch with isolated people and help to save them from loneliness.

