The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said their thoughts are with Deborah James and her family after donating an undisclosed amount to the podcast host’s fundraising initiative.

James, 40, known as Bowel Babe online after campaigning to raise awareness of bowel cancer, has raised more than £3 million after setting up a Just Giving page.

The former headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

In a personal tweet, William and Kate said: “Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society.

“@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring.

“We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others.

“Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C.”

James has been treated at the Royal Marsden hospital, of which William is patron, and it is one of the beneficiaries of her fund.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link William and Kate donate to fundraiser for ‘special’ campaigner Deborah James