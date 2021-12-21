Will Young has revealed that he once caught designer Vivienne Westwood taking photos of his Christmas decorations, after he decided to compete with the “richer” houses on his street.

The pop singer and performer gave an interview to Magic Radio, during which he described his Christmas traditions.

“I’m at the poorer end of the street where I live, and the richer end have incredible Christmas lights,” he explained. “I was like ‘I’m fed up’ but I can’t, one, be bothered to match them and two, my house isn’t big enough. So, what I did was I bought three enormous inflatable Christmas decorations. Rather than put them on the outside of my house I put them on the inside of my house.”

The result, Young said, was an “enormous Christmas elf” lit up and with its face squashed against his living room window.

“Then up in my bedroom you saw an enormous Father Christmas holding a bit of candy and then on the other one there was an enormous penguin with its beak squashed against the window. So basically, when you walked past it, it looked like my whole house was full of quite scary Christmas creatures. Apparently, children were crying.”

Young said he was leaving his house on one occasion when he ran into Westwood, who apparently lives in the same area, “taking pictures of my house”.

She said, “I love your house, I just think it is amazing”. It was just so funny, but it did look quite creepy. I’m doing it again this year,” Young said.

Source Link Will Young says he caught Vivienne Westwood taking photos of his ‘creepy’ Christmas decorations