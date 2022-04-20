Will 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Explore Zeus And Olympus' Marvel Comics Origin Story? Here's What We Know

The official teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is finally here and with the enormous response that it has garnered, Marvel seems to have another blockbuster on the cards. While the teaser continues to trend on social media, Marvelites have been busy coming up with interesting theories after watching the much-awaited teaser of the Taika Waititi directorial. And the one that grabbed our attention was the origin story of Zeus And Olympus mentioned in the Marvel Comics.

The one and a half minute teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gives us a glimpse of new addition Russell Crowe’s character Zeus, who seems to be seated in Olympus, which according to Marvel Comics’ was ruled by him. And the very still has sparked a series of speculations and theories which have flooded the internet.

Zeus, taken moments before disaster. pic.twitter.com/jXkSaMxHfX — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) April 18, 2022

On the other hand, many theories suggest that the makers have added Christian Bale’s Gorr the God butcher character to the plot to end Zeus and part ways with all theories pointing at his complex story in the Marvel Comics. But with nothing confirmed yet, it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel deals with the new characters while taking Thor’s adventures to the next level in the multiverse.

Born in Greece, the adventure of Zeus explores the might God’s battle against Tartarus and him raging a war against the Titans before ruling Olympus, according to his comic book origins. But with Marvel currently focused on Chris Hemsworth Thor, plus introducing the female version of the God of Thunder played by Natalie Portman, Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is all set to release on July 8th, 2022.

Apart from Portman and Hemsworth, the Taika Waititi directorial will also feature Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Christian Bale and others in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: First Teaser Of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Introduces Natalie Portman As Mighty Thor – Watch

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Will 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Explore Zeus And Olympus' Marvel Comics Origin Story? Here's What We Know