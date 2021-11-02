Will there be a white Christmas in 2021?

Bookmaker William Hill has opened bets on the UK experiencing a white Christmas this year.

Birmingham is the current favourite to experience snowfall on December 25th, followed by the joint-favourites of Newcastle and Edinburgh.

It has been seven years since the UK saw snowfall on Christmas day in 2015, and eleven years since the widespread white Christmas of 2010 – the UK’s coldest winter on record.

Bets on Birmingham experiencing Christmas snowfall are 7/2, meaning there’s a 22 percent prediction of snowfall and a £10 stake wins a return of £45.

Newcastle and Edinburgh are both at 4/1 – a 20 percent chance of snowfall – and Belfast is at 9/2, or a 19 percent chance of snow.

In the UK, snow and sleet falls of an average of 3.9 days in December, with the Met Office able to accurately forecast snowfall up to five days in advance.

According to the Met Office, snowfall is much more likely after the new year with January averaging 5.3 days of snowfall and February averaging 5.6 days.

Climate change has also brought warmer temperatures across the UK and beyond, generally reducing the chances of a white Christmas.

