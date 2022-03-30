Will Smith's Mother Reacts To Him Slapping Chris Rock Says It Was 'First Time' She Saw Him Go Off

Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, has now reacted to the infamous slap gate incident of Oscars 2022. Smith made headlines this week as he slapped comedian Chris Rock live while the 94th Academy Awards was on air. Smith shouted ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fu*king mouth’ at Rock as he sat down on his seat. The altercation took place after Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, Pinkett has been suffering from alopecia. The incident has since then become a popular meme template and several prominent celebs reacted to the incident.

SEE ALSO:Video Of Will Smith Slapping Ukrainian Prankster In 2012 Resurfaces After Scuffle With Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

In an interview with 6abc, Will Smith’s mother spoke about the incident and said that even she was surprised to see her son slapping Rock. “He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime… I’ve never seen him do that,” Carolyn Smith said.

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022

Smith’s sister, Ellen Smith, spoke in support of her brother and said, “Everybody like has been bullied, you know, and abused in some kind of way. And I totally understand. It’s like people are like ‘oh I wish I was in such and such shoes and oh those are my goals and everything,’ but you really don’t know what it takes to get there. I’ve had conversations with him, and it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is.”

SEE ALSO: Will Smith’s Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock Leaves Internet Furious; Latter Ends Up Slamming Wrong ‘Will Smith’ On Twitter

Meanwhile, post the altercation that took place at Oscars 2022, Smith who his first ever Oscar for King Richard, took to his Instagram and released a statement apologizing to Chris and Academy members for his behavior.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Will Smith's Mother Reacts To Him Slapping Chris Rock Says It Was 'First Time' She Saw Him Go Off