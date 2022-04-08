Will Smith warns Jada not to use him for ‘social media clout’ in resurfaced video

A video of Will Smith warning wife Jada Pinkett Smith not to use him for social media “clout” has resurfaced.

In footage uploaded to Instagram in 2019, the actress can be heard promoting Red Table Talk and a conversation with therapist Esther Perel.

When Jada asks Will how “instrumental” she has been in redefining their relationship, he replies: “Don’t just start filming me without asking me.”

“My social media presence is my bread and butter. You can’t just use me for social media. Don’t just start rolling,” he adds.

