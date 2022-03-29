Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars Turns Into Viral Meme; Here Are The Best Ones

In what went down as the craziest Oscars moment, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage over a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident sent shockwaves across Hollywood and sparked several debates as the actor went on to receive his Best Actor Academy Award for his role in King Richard. Apart from a hot topic sparking criticism, the incident has also become a meme template. Will Smith has appeared in iconic memes before and his onstage alteration has now turned into the latest viral meme material.

Will Smith stormed on stage to slap Chris Rock after Rock used Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head look (she suffers from alopecia) as a punchline in what he called a “G.I. Jane joke”. While Smith has apologised to the Academy, his King Richard co-stars and Rock who in turn did not press any charges, it is unlikely that the internet is going to forget this incident any time soon.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is now a viral meme template that has sparked some hilarious memes. Here are some of the best of the lot:

Perhaps the funniest of the lot is editing Smith into games.

i am living for the will smith slap memes pic.twitter.com/wXVZSRKBUx — jay.ᐟ.ᐟ¨̮ • glitch mode d-day !! (@00DREVM) March 28, 2022

These Will Smith memes are killing me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l2XfUaUDD1 — J-Cloud☁️ (@JcloudAnimeTalk) March 28, 2022

And into the multiverse?

Ok one more Will Smith meme pic.twitter.com/rfBdAeIjxO — Joe Pepe (@jpep20) March 28, 2022

Others drew parallels between the onstage altercation and the Batman and Robin meme template. Here’s an update:

Will smith recreated the fcking meme last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ky7MtcT6aq — 7AM B4B4YEGA (@B4B4YEGA) March 28, 2022

There’s more where that came from –

Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday 😂 pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA — Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022

Security at

the #Oscars

thinking it’d be

an easy night: Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/UVPuWZurLD — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

will smith got the hardest album cover of 2022 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/a9F0cOm6kN — joshua (@jxfraser) March 28, 2022

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3 — Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

Hands down my favorite Will Smith meme right now 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yC6CFqx8Dz — Lmhaydi 🎗🧘‍♂️ (@freaky_mahdi) March 28, 2022

At present Will Smith is up for a “formal review” launched by the Academy. Here’s what you need to know about the steps taken after the incident:

Oscars 2022: Will Smith To Face Consequences Of Slapping Chris Rock; Academy Launches “Formal Review”

