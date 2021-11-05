Will Smith says he and Jada Pinkett Smith believe it’s ‘fantasy’ that they can make each other happy

Will Smith has confessed that he cannot take responsibility for his wife Jada Pinkett’s happiness.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Smith said that a low point in their marriage was after his wife’s 40th birthday party, which he spent three years planning and she disliked.

The Men in Black star told Winfrey: “We realised that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy.”

He continued: “Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy – versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”

The two actors married in 1997 and Smith also addressed rumours they separated after Jada Pinkett’s affair with singer August Alsina: “You know, it’s really funny. We never actually like officially separated.”

Winfrey later asked Smith if the couple were in an open relationship and the Ali actor replied: “We talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex.”

He then said: “But the goal is not a sexual goal. It’s spiritual. We are going to love each other no matter what. Since we are talking about it, Oprah, let’s just talk about it: No woman can make me happy, so I don’t need to look for one to try and make me happy. No man can make Jada happy, so she don’t need to go look for one to make her happy. We both know that. There is no person that will fill your hole.”

Smith concluded by saying: “Love being the most fearful place you’ll ever try to step into. Real love. That unconditional love. To be able to open a broken heart again. Open a broken heart again and again.”

(Getty Images)

The Bad Boys actor’s memoir, Will, is set to be released 9 November.

Smith can also be seen in the film, King Richard, from 19 November.

