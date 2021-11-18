Will Smith reunites with DJ Jazzy Jeff at London event hosted by Idris Elba

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have reunited for a performance in London.

At an event hosted by Idris Elba to promote Smith’s self-titled memoir, Jazzy Jeff came out at the end of the night to perform a medley with Smith who was known as The Fresh Prince when they were a duo between 1985 and 1994.

To the delight and surprise of the crowd, Smith announced Jazzy Jeff behind some DJ decks and they launched into a rendition of “Brand New Funk”.

They then moved on to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” the theme song to the sitcom of the same name before finishing on the worldwide hit “Summertime”.

As Smith rapped, Elba served as a hype man and danced in the background while the crowd sang along to the songs.

Smith and Jeff originally met at a Philadelphia house party and within four years they would win the first Best Rap Performance Grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”.

They performed as a full-time duo until 1994 which is when Smith started to more actively pursue a movie career. Despite not releasing another album together since, they have collaborated on each other’s solo projects and remained close friends.

The duo most recently performed together in 2019 in Budapest to celebrate Smith’s 51st birthday.

(Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Elsewhere at the event, Smith credited Quincy Jones for getting him his role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and he also reunited with his co-star Joseph Marcell.

