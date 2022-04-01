Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in the wake of the incident where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…

