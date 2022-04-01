Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in the wake of the incident where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars