Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Chris Rock slap, Academy reveals as it considers disciplining actor

It has been revealed that Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after breaking the Academy’s code of conduct, but refused.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has now begun “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the ceremony in Los Angeles on March 27.

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” said a new statement.

It added that “Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently.”

In the statement the Academy apologises directly to Rock, as well as to nominees, guests and viewers of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Read the full statement below:

The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.

Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

Mr Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologise to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.

Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Chris Rock slap, Academy reveals as it considers disciplining actor