Will Smith: Oscars host Wanda Sykes says ‘violence is never the answer’ after Chris Rock slap

Oscars host Wanda Sykes has commented on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards.

Sunday night’s awards show (27 March) descended into chaos after Smith jumped on stage to hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is due to alopecia.

Rock was left stunned after being struck, telling the crowd: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.” Smith, who had returned to his seat, then shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Asked to comment on the incident, Sykes simply told People: “Violence is never the answer.”

Sykes’s co-host Amy Schumer also commented on the altercation on Wednesday (30 March), writing on Instagram that she was “still triggered and traumatised” by it.

“I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro,” she wrote. “I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts.”

Hall, who presented alongside the pair, is yet to comment.

Will Smith breaks down in tears during Oscars acceptance speech

Minutes after the incident, Smith won for Best Actor in King Richard and used his speech to apologise to everybody except Rock.

On Tuesday (29 March), he issued an apology to the comedian, saying that he was “out of line” and “embarrassed” by his behaviour.

The Academy has launched a formal review into his altercation with Rock during the ceremony saying in a statement that it “condemns the actions of Mr Smith” at the show.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here. See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here, and read about the biggest talking points here.

