Will Smith news – live: ‘Heartbroken’ actor’s resignation from the Academy accepted by organisation

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

Nearly a week after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Hollywood is still abuzz with activity, as celebrities weigh in on the incident, while a “formal review” of the incident began at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Now they’ve got something new to talk about: the King Richard star has resigned from the Academy, which puts on the Oscars.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

It’s the latest sign of friction between the Hollywood heavyweight and the film group.

Smith was reportedly asked to leave the Oscars after breaking the Academy’s code of conduct, but he refused.

Though Mr Rock has declined to press charges against Mr Smith, on Wednesday, during the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, Rock finally addressed the altercation and said he was “still processing.”

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***,” the comedian also said on stage, adding, “It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

You can follow all the developments about the “slap that was heard around the world” in our live blog below…

Show latest update 1648889941 WATCH – New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Oscars slap moment Footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has emerged online. Footage seemingly filmed on a mobile phone, shared on TikTok, shows the viewpoint of somebody sat behind the Smiths, who were on the front row. While Pinkett Smith’s facial expressions can’t be seen, she can be seen hunching forward in laughter at Rock’s response. When her husband begins shouting next to her, she remains fixed in an upright position, but seems to laugh when Rock, composing himself, attempts to brush the moment off. Jacob Stolworthy has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 09:59 1648886421 Meme comparing actor Will Smith and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband has gone viral A meme comparing Will Smith and Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband has gone viral amid the ongoing fallout from the weekend’s Oscars ceremony. Taking aim at The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor on Thursday (31 March), Occupy Democrats appeared to reference both the Oscars fiasco and Republican hostility towards Ms Brown Jackson last week. “This is how you support your wife when she’s attacked by insufferable fools,” the meme said, with Ms Brown Jackson pictured embracing her husband Patrick Jackson during her Supreme Court hearing last week. “No matter how badly you want to slap them”. Ms Brown Jackson’s husband was pictured embracing his wife at the end of last week, which the meme pointed out was not comparable to Smith’s reaction. She is expected to be confirmed when the Senate votes. Gino Spocchia has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 09:00 1648884621 In case you missed – Will Smith ‘made second apology’ during six-minute Zoom call with Oscar bosses Will Smith reportedly called the Academy bosses over a video call earlier this week to express remorse over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The King Richard actor called the Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson and apologised for his actions during a “brief” Zoom call on Tuesday (29 March). One source with direct knowledge of the meeting between Smith, Ruben, and Hudson told Variety the call lasted for roughly 30 minutes. A separate report by Deadline, however, claims the Zoom meeting only lasted six minutes. Over the call, Smith reportedly apologised for slapping Rock again and made it known that he understood his actions would have consequences. Maanya Sachdeva has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 08:30 1648882852 What was the joke Chris Rock made about Will Smith’s wife Jada at the Oscars? Chris Rock was onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped, appearing to refer to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. GI Jane was a 1997 American drama film starring Demi Moore in a fictional story about the first woman to undergo special operations training, similar to the US Navy Seals. Moore, who won a Golden Raspberry award for Worst Actress for her performance, sported a shaved head for the movie. Soon after Rock’s joke, Will Smith got up from his seat and slapped Rock, while yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.” Roisin O’Connor has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 08:00 1648881021 Chris Rock did not want Will Smith to be ‘physically removed’ from the Oscars Oscars producer Will Packer has revealed that Chris Rock did not want Will Smith to be “physically removed” from the ceremony. During an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, the producer said he got to know that the Academy had planned to eject Smith after he slapped Rock on stage. “I had not been a part of those conversations,” Packer said. “So, I immediately went to the Academy leadership that was on-site and I said, ‘Chris Rock doesn’t want that’.” “I was advocating what Rock wanted at that time, which was not to physically remove Will Smith at that time, because, as it has now been explained to me, that was the only option at that point,” he said. “It has been explained to me that there was a conversation that I was not a part of to ask him to voluntarily leave.” Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 07:30 1648879221 Questlove asks people to ‘stop talking about’ Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars On Friday (1 April), musician and filmmaker Questlove – real name Ahmir Khalib Thompson – seemingly expressed his wish for the conversation to stop. “Can we FINNNNNNNALY stop talking about it?” he tweeted to his followers. Earlier this week, Questlove appeared with his Oscar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, he revealed that he’d been meditating at the time of the incident. Nicole Vassell has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 07:00 1648877421 Other celebrities who resigned from The Academy this year As early as last month, Oscar-nominated sound mixer Peter Kurland and Oscar-winning recording mixer Tom Fleischman also resigned from The Academy due to the organisation’s new plan to exclude their respective categories from the live telecast of the awards. Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 06:30 1648875621 What does it mean to resign from The Academy? On Sunday (1 April), Will Smith resigned from The Academy following an incident in which he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. When someone resigns from The Academy, they are no longer eligible to enjoy the benefits provided by the organisation, including the ability to vote for fellow nominees and access screeners for films in consideration for different awards. One thing that’s still not confirmed is whether Smith will continue to receive invitations to attend future Academy Awards and related events. The decision will probably be made after the board reaches a conclusion at the disciplinary meeting later this month. The Academy’s code of conduct, which was revised in 2017 following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, includes disciplinary measures that “may include private reprimand, public reprimand, temporary or permanent loss of privileges to attend and participate in Academy events or activities, temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to receive or hold or revocation of Academy awards or honors, temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to hold Academy service and volunteer roles, or other sanctions that the Academy in its sole discretion may deem appropriate.” Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 06:00 1648873854 Fans are divided over Will Smith’s decision to resign from the Academy Will Smith’s fans are divided over his decision to resign from The Academy over his Oscars slap. While some people “feel” for the King Richard actor, others think that he isn’t being “sincere” and is doing some “damage control.” One supportive fan wrote: “This is how you do an apology. It covers all the necessary bases, it seems absolutely sincere, and there’s nothing groveling about it. He’s earned my respect back. Well done.” A disappointed fan added: “Well, one thing is for sure, that [his] publicist knows how to write a letter of apology. I’ll just wait for the interview [with] Gayle or Oprah and see what comes from his lips directly. Ho-hum.” Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 05:30 1648872602 The Academy accepts Will Smith’s ‘immediate resignation’ ahead of disciplinary hearing Soon after that, Academy president David Rubin said: “We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.” “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” he said in a subsequent statement, shared with the PA news agency. Mike Bedigan has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 05:10

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Will Smith news - live: ‘Heartbroken’ actor’s resignation from the Academy accepted by organisation