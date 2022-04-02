Will Smith news – live: ‘Heartbroken’ actor’s resignation from the Academy accepted by organisation (cloned)

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

Nearly a week after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Hollywood is still abuzz with activity, as celebrities weigh in on the incident, while a “formal review” of the incident began at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Now they’ve got something new to talk about: the King Richard star has resigned from the Academy, which puts on the Oscars.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

It’s the latest sign of friction between the Hollywood heavyweight and the film group.

Smith was reportedly asked to leave the Oscars after breaking the Academy’s code of conduct, but he refused.

Though Mr Rock has declined to press charges against Mr Smith, on Wednesday, during the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, Rock finally addressed the altercation and said he was “still processing.”

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***,” the comedian also said on stage, adding, “It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

You can follow all the developments about the “slap that was heard around the world” in our live blog below…

Show latest update 1648872602 The Academy accepts Will Smith’s ‘immediate resignation’ ahead of disciplinary hearing Soon after that, Academy president David Rubin said: “We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.” “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” he said in a subsequent statement, shared with the PA news agency. Mike Bedigan has the full story: Peony Hirwani 2 April 2022 05:10 1648872010 College students speak out in new poll about The Slap University students across the US have been following the Will Smith Oscars drama just like everyone else. Ninety per cent of students interviewed in a new poll said they had seen video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, while a large majority also condemned the attack. Cyrus Beschloss of Generation Lab has more on the numbers. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 05:00 1648870210 Did Will Smith use a ‘fake’ hand to slap Chris Rock? Despite the Academy’s official statement, Smith’s public apology, condemnation from Oscar attendees and a play-by-play account of the moments that led up to the “slap heard around the world”, some social media users have falsely suggested the incident was staged in a bid to resuscitate the Oscars’ dismal viewership figures. The Independent has fact-checked some of the wildest conspiracies about The Slap. Read more below. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 04:30 1648868410 WATCH: Tiffany Haddish among rare celebs defending Will Smith over Oscars slap Will Smith has largely been condemned for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but Tiffany Haddish was one of the few stars coming to his defence. She called the ceremony a “success” and praised the King Richard star for standing up for his wife. Watch more of her comments below, via The Recount. Some others, including multiple members of Congress, initially spoke out on social media and supported Mr Smith, before quickly deleting their statements of approval. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 04:00 1648864810 Celebrities are bored of talking about The Slap A week later, discussing The Slap is getting a bit stale, according to some celebrities. Among them are Amir “Questlove” Thompson, the Roots drummer, whose directorial debut Summer of Soul, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, won Best Documentary at the Oscars. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is similarly nonplussed by all the slap-happy discussion. Read Sam Moore’s story to find out what he said. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 03:00 1648862410 WATCH: Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap Everyone had a different reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars. While The Slap silenced many in the room, Andrew Garfield appeared to mock Will Smith. Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap Here’s our story on what it was like inside the room when it happened. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 02:20 1648860610 What has Chris Rock said about The Slap? Seemingly everyone has weighed in on the Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap…except from Rock, himself. Until now. The comedian addressed the altercation this week at the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, where he said he was “still processing” what happened last weekend. Check out Maanya Sachdeva’s story for more information on what Chris Rock had to say. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 01:50 1648859110 Resignation won’t end discipline process against Will Smith, Oscars bosses say Will Smith’s freshly announced resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences won’t end the disciplinary review process the group began after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 1,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. Here’s our story on what that process has looked like so far. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 01:25 1648857268 ICYMI: Will Smith ‘made second apology’ during six-minute Zoom call with Oscar bosses Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy isn’t his first form of apology for slapping Chris Rock at last week’s Oscar’s ceremony. He reportedly had a face-to-face with officials from the film group right after the incident took place. Catch up on the context. Maanya Sachdeva had the story for The Independent. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 00:54 1648855419 Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in the wake of the incident where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable”. The Independent’s Kevin E G Perry is following all the latest details from Los Angeles. Josh Marcus 2 April 2022 00:23

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Will Smith news - live: ‘Heartbroken’ actor’s resignation from the Academy accepted by organisation (cloned)