Will Smith news – live: Chris Rock denies rumour he’s spoken to Smith ‘despite what you heard’

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.

The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer to his wife again.

It undoubtedly overshadowed the night as a whole, and notably – just minutes later – Smith’s win of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Through tears, Smith called himself “a vessel of love” and apologised to the Academy. The LAPD confirmed that Rock is not pressing charges. The Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form” and launched a “formal review” into what happened. Hours later, Smith apologised to Rock and said he was “embarrassed”.

Smith was also reportedly asked to leave the Oscars after breaking the Academy’s code of conduct, but he refused.

Following the on-stage incident, celebrities including Alec Baldwin and Adam Sandler have spoken out in support of Rock, whose forthcoming comedy tour has since experienced a huge surge of interest.

On Wednesday, during the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, Rock finally addressed the altercation between him and Smith.

You can follow all the developments about the “slap that was heard around the world” in our live blog below…

Show latest update 1648760186 George Wallace wants Chris Rock to sue Will Smith Legendary comedian George Wallace wants Chris Rock to sue Will Smith over the slap at the Oscars. Wallace, best known for his HBO specials and shows in Las Vegas said “I would sue him for $200m (£152m).” He also said that Smith “crossed the line”: “The first step crossed the line. He just laughed at the joke, which wasn’t a great joke but it was a good joke. Will Smith could have asked for an apology after the show. But nobody would remember the damn joke if he’d just stayed in his seat.” Wallace also praised the Oscars show and the performance of hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall but said Smith came along to “screw it up”. Sam Moore 31 March 2022 21:56 1648754863 Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock received 66 complaints from TV viewers Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars received 66 complaints from viewers watching at home. Though watched by around 15 million people in the US, the FCC only received a very small number of complaints over the incident. One of the complaints obtained by TMZ said: “Will Smith physically and verbally assaulted Chris Rock in front of the world on national TV at the Oscars tonight,” it read. “It was so bad the words Will was yelling at Chris were blocked out from the public’s hearing. Will should be banned from further Oscars and should be arrested for assault which we all saw. There should be no allowance for privilege for such violence which would be apparent to all.” Sam Moore 31 March 2022 20:27 1648751905 Ricky Gervais says he would have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘boyfriend’ instead of her hair Ricky Gervais has said he would have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s “boyfriend” instead of her bald hair. During a stand-up show in London, the comedian addressed the Oscars controversy head on. He joked: “People were going, ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it hosting the Oscars?’ Well, nothing, as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend.” Earlier this week, Gervais retweeted a post featuring an alopecia joke from The Office. Sam Moore 31 March 2022 19:38 1648744984 Rishi Sunak compares criticism of wife to Will Smith’s Oscars slap Rishi Sunak has compared criticism of his wife’s business ties with Russia to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The chancellor was speaking on the BBC’s Newscast podcast when he said: “Someone said, ‘Joe Root, Will Smith, and me – not the best of weekends for any of us’.” He then went on to say: “But I feel, on reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good.” Sunak’s wife has a stake in IT giant Infosys which has continued to operate in Russia since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. The stake is reported to be worth around £690m. Sam Moore 31 March 2022 17:43 1648736769 One filmmaker less than impressed by Will Smith’s slap (and subsequent Best Actor speech) is Pedro Almodóvar. Writing for IndieWire, the Parallel Mothers director said that he’d felt “absolute rejection” on seeing the altercation take place, while comparing Smith’s speech to that of a “cult leader”. “You don’t defend or protect the family with your fists, and no, the devil doesn’t take advantage of key moments to do his work,” he said, a reference to Denzel Washington’s words to Smith after he hit Rock. Isobel Lewis 31 March 2022 15:26 1648731647 The world now waits with intrigue to see what action, if any, will be taken against Will Smith. No actor has ever been stripped of their Oscar before, but several stars have had their Academy membership revoked. Read which five film industry figures were stripped of their membership below. Isobel Lewis 31 March 2022 14:00 1648729028 Viewers criticise ‘impotent decision’ not to remove Will Smith from Oscars The Academy is now facing criticism for failing to get Will Smith to leave the Oscars after hitting Chris Rock. After the board that hands out the Oscars said that “Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused”, viewers have questioned how the actor was not only not removed from Hollywood’s biggest night, but went on to win an award minutes later. Read more below: Isobel Lewis 31 March 2022 13:17 1648723910 New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to ‘The Slap’ New footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars live ceremony has emerged online. The footage seemingly filmed on a mobile phone, and shared on TikTok, shows the viewpoint of somebody sat behind the Smiths, who were on the front row. Pinkett Smith can be seen laughing at Rock’s response to the altercation: “Will smith just slapped the s*** out of me.” Jacob Stolworthy has the full story: Maanya Sachdeva 31 March 2022 11:51 1648719671 Daniel Radcliffe says he’s ‘already dramatically bored’ with Will Smith drama One celebrity who won’t be weighing in on the Will Smith/Chris Rock drama is Daniel Radcliffe. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the Harry Potter star was asked for his thoughts on the dramatic moment. However, Radcliffe refused to offer his own opinions, saying: “I saw it, I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.’” Isobel Lewis 31 March 2022 10:41 1648717219 GI Jane’s hairstylist says Chris Rock joke did not warrant Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye-roll The hairstylist behind Demi Moore’s buzzcut in GI Jane has said he doesn’t understand Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s response to Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars. Enzo Angileri, who styled Moore’s hair for the 1997 war film, told Page Six he thought the joke was “cute” and “benevolent”.

The stylist said he didn’t know Pinkett Smith suffered from alopecia prior to Sunday evening, but her reaction still did not make sense to him. “I thought she looked amazing, so regal,” he said. “I thought it was a beauty choice…I have never seen her look more beautiful.” “It’s nothing to cause such a rolling of the eyes in my opinion, that stimulated her husband to act that way,” he added. Saman Javed has the full story: Peony Hirwani 31 March 2022 10:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Will Smith news - live: Chris Rock denies rumour he’s spoken to Smith ‘despite what you heard’