Will Smith news – live: Chris Rock breaks silence on Oscars slap during sold-out Boston show

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.

The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer to his wife again.

It undoubtedly overshadowed the night as a whole, and notably – just minutes later – Smith’s win of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Through tears, Smith called himself “a vessel of love” and apologised to the Academy. The LAPD confirmed that Rock is not pressing charges. The Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form” and launched a “formal review” into what happened. Hours later, Smith apologised to Rock and said he was “embarrassed”.

Following the on-stage incident, celebrities including Alec Baldwin and Adam Sandler have spoke out in support of Rock, whose forthcoming comedy tour has since experienced a huge surge of interest.

On Wednesday, during the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, Rock finally addressed the altercation between him and Smith.

You can follow all the developments about the “slap that was heard around the world” in our live blog below…

Show latest update 1648686720 Debunking bizarre claims about the Will Smith slap While the whole Will Smith/Chris Rock drama was caught on camera, some internet conspiracy theorists have falsely claimed that the entire thing was planned or a stunt. At the link below, we’ve debunked some of the wildest theories claiming that The Slap (trademark) was fake… Isobel Lewis 31 March 2022 01:32 1648681620 Long week, right guys? If ever there was a chance to insert the 30 Rock “Lemon, it’s Wednesday” gif, this’d be it… Isobel Lewis 31 March 2022 00:07 1648679615 Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Chris Rock slap, Academy says Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after assaulting Chris Rock, but refused, the Academy says. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it has now begun “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith for his conduct during the ceremony. “The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the organization said in a new statement. Read more here: Nathan Place 30 March 2022 23:33 1648676028 One star who did miss out on all the on-stage action was Rita Ora, who’s admitted that she was in the bathroom when Will Smith punched Chris Rock. The singer, who was attending Vanity Fair’s party with boyfriend Taika Waititi, told Australia’s Nova FM that she was “very annoyed” to have missed the event. Ora and Waititi at the Vanity Fair party (AFP via Getty Images) “I suddenly had to go to the bathroom at that point, which I’m very annoyed about,” she said, adding that she was left wondering what on earth was going on on her return. Isobel Lewis 30 March 2022 22:33 1648670283 Chris Rock’s return to the stage After all the drama of Sunday night, we might get to hear exactly what Chris Rock has to say tonight, as the comedian returns to comedy for the first time. Rock kicks off his new Ego Death world comedy tour at The Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday night. The venue’s owner Bill Blumenreich told People that the comic has been in a “great mood” during rehearsals. “He’s one of the nicest, funniest people you could ever meet in your life,” he said. Isobel Lewis 30 March 2022 20:58 1648665192 Wanda Sykes thinks Will Smith should have been thrown out for ‘gross’ slap Wanda Sykes has now spoken further on the on-stage altercation, saying that Chris Rock apologised to her and that she thought Will Smith should have been thrown out. Appearing on Ellen on Wednesday, the Oscars host said that Rock had apologised for stealing her thunder, telling her: “‘It was supposed to be your night… I’m so sorry this is now gonna be about this.’” You can read Sykes’s full comments below… Isobel Lewis 30 March 2022 19:33 1648663181 Another figure to speak out on Chris Rock’s joke is interior designer Sheila Bridges, who starred in a 2009 documentary about alopecia titled Good Hair funded by Rock himself. On Tuesday (29 March), Bridges reshared a clip to social media of her and Rock discussing the condition in an interview at the time. “While I do not condone violence (or what Will Smith did), I am not completely surprised that Chris Rock got rocked by Will Smith after making the medical condition of @jadapinkettsmith part of his comedic schtick — disrespecting her publicly,” she wrote. “Shame on you @chrisrock. Didn’t we sit down and talk at length about how painfully humiliating and difficult it is to navigate life as a bald woman in a society that is hair obsessed? As if life isn’t challenging enough out here as an unprotected black woman?” Isobel Lewis 30 March 2022 18:59 1648659648 Wanda Sykes comments on Smith/Rock drama Oscars presenter Wanda Sykes has now joined her co-host Amy Schumer and weighed in on the whole Will Smith slap fiasco. The comedian presented Sunday night’s awards show and has now commented for the first time on what went down between Smith and comedian Chris Rock. Read her comments below… Isobel Lewis 30 March 2022 18:00 1648656532 Watch how Chris Rock reacted to Will Smith’s slap New footage has emerged online showing Chris Rock in the moments after Will Smith jumped on stage to hit him at the Oscars. The clip, which emerged on TikTok, shows a dazed looking Rock seeming unable to comprehend what’s just happened. You can see the clip below… Isobel Lewis 30 March 2022 17:08 1648654229 Tim Allen says he would have ‘run ‘ from Will Smith Tim Allen has said he would have “run” from Will Smith if confronted on stage like Chris Rock was at the Oscars. Taking to Twitter to discuss Smith slapping the comedian after Rock joked about his wife’s bald appearance, Allen criticised the Men in Black star. The Toy Story actor wrote: “It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor. It’s not ok at a comedy club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show.” The one-time stand-up comedian also said: “Chris Rock is a stand up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run.” Sam Moore 30 March 2022 16:30

