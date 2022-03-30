Will Smith jokingly ‘threatens’ TV host who called Jada beautiful in resurfaced clip

Twitter users are re-sharing a clip of Will Smith defending his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, following the now infamous slap of Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars.

In the resurfaced 2010 clip, the family are promoting Jaden’s movie The Karate Kid on Spanish television show El Hormiguero.

The host, Pablo Motos, starts complimenting Pinkett-Smith when Smith holds up his hand and says, “Pablo, be careful with the words you use for my wife, okay!” in Spanish.

