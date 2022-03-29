Will Smith Has Apologized To Chris Rock For Slapping Him At The Oscars

Will Smith has taken to Instagram to apologize to Chris Rock, a day after slapping the comedian on stage during the Oscars.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote in a black and white text post on his Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith had confronted Rock during the presentation of Best Documentary Feature, after the latter made a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness — a condition caused by the autoimmune disease alopecia. The King Richard actor mounted the stage and hit Rock across the face, before returning to his seat and shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

Having had a night to reflect, Smith has now apologized to Rock for his behavior.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith also reiterated his apology to the Academy, after previously addressing the issue during his Best Actor acceptance speech.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” wrote Smith. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Rock has not yet commented publicly about the incident, however the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement noting that he has declined to file charges against Smith.

