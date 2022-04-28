Will 'Moon Knight' Egyptian Gods Feature In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'? Here's What Marvel Show Writer Has To Say

Marvel’s latest show ‘Moon Knight’ has turned out to be a huge hit, given the fact that the audience is loving the it. Apart from lead actor Oscar Isaac’s stellar performance, the gripping narrative manages to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, but the introduction of Egyptian gods in the miniseries has sparked a new theory which tries to decipher Marvel’s original plan for ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’.

While many fans believe that Khonshu and other Egyptian gods could make an appearance in the upcoming Chris Hemworth movie, given that ‘Moon Knight’ released just months before ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’s theatrical release, it’ll be interesting to see see the theory come true.

In an attempt find out the connection between ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ and ‘Moon Knight’, the writer of Marvel’s miniseries, Beau DeMayo, said that he doesn’t know much about the upcoming movie and would prefer to keep it the way it is. In a conversation with The Direct, DeMayo said, “You know, I don’t know what they are doing in (Thor: Love and Thunder).” Furthermore, he added, “I kind of like that I don’t know. I’m like trying to avoid spoilers myself.”

The recently-released teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gave a glimpse of Christian Bale’s character Gorr the God Butcher’s brutality, and fans are now wondering if the movie will also feature Egyptian gods from ‘Moon Knight’ along with the Asgardian and Greek gods.

Scheduled to release in theatres on July 8, 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ which is helmed by Taika Waititi will feature Hemsworth, Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chriss Pratt and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles.

