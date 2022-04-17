Will Jamie Dornan Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Here Is What The '50 Shades Of Grey' Actor Has To Say

IDrisEver since it was announced that No Time To Die would be Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond, fans have been curious to know who would be replacing Craig. So far, several actors’ names have been making their rounds as the potential 007, and actor Jamie Dornan also found himself in the middle of these rumors. The actor recently reacted to the rumors of being cast as James Bond and also shared that it was really bad how actors got flack when they cast for such big roles even before the movie was released, citing the examples of Robert Pattinson and Daniel Craig.

SEE ALSO: Henry Cavill Expresses His Desire To Become The Next James Bond, Says ‘Nothing Is Off The Table’

In an interview with ET Canada, Jamie Dornan was asked about the rumors of him being considered for the role of James Bond after Craig. The actor did not give a straightforward answer but said that it was fun to be considered for such a big role. He said, “It’s fun and it’s a cool thing to be in the mix for that sort of thing. I do think it’s very transparent in terms of if you look at that list, there’s not one person on that list who doesn’t have some content at the moment that’s doing well.”

The 50 Shades of Grey actor also spoke about the backlash that actors received even before the film was released and said, “Prejudgment is such a f**king disease. It’s a disease in all our culture. In my line of work, sure. But in general, people prejudge people based on f**king anything really, and it’s very sad.”

SEE ALSO:‘James Bond’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Is Open To Cast A Non-Binary 007

He added, “Look at the reaction when Rob(Pattinson) got cast as Batman. It was like 90 per cent negative. Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond; I mean that was 100 per cent negative. It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f**king venomous anger that people have over casting decisions. And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f**king brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond. All the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman.”

Meanwhile, actors like Henry Cavil, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Rege Jean Page are rumoured to be in the race for the next James Bond.