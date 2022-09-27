Will Chris Evans Return To MCU? New Captain America Anthony Mackie Has A Rather Hilarious Response

It has been over four years since Chris Evans handed over the vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie to carry on his legacy as Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the actor has technically bid adieu to the iconic character, fans are still unable to process his departure and wish to see him again in the MCU.

Amid fans hoping to see Evans as Steve Rogers once again, the new Captain America Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson responded to the rumours in a rather hilarious manner. In an interview with E! News, the actor revealed that Evans has ‘moved on’ from the MCU and is ‘long gone’.

”Chris is so far gone from Marvel. Like, Marvel is not even in his radius. He’s so far gone. He’s enjoying life,” He also seems to have referenced Evans’ last appearance in the MCU as the old Steve Rogers who handed over the shield to Sam Wilson by saying, ”He’s like an old retired dude.”

Although Chris Evans had made it clear that he would not return to the MCU as Captain America, fans are still hopeful as he is still alive in the MCU, unlike his fellow Avenger, Iron Man. Meanwhile, fans will now see Anthony Mackie wielding the shield in his own movie, Captain America: New World Order in 2024.

