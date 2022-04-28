Wilko’s garden furniture: From BBQs to egg chairs, here’s what to buy

With the weather heating up, it’s likely that you’re spending much more time outdoors. In doing so, you may have noticed that you’re either in need of some garden furniture, or your existing collection could do with an upgrade.

Giving your garden a spruce up can be a rather costly endeavour, so it pays to know the brands that can provide trend-led designs at affordable prices. And if there’s one destination you need to know, it’s Wilko’s outdoor furniture range.

If you’re yet to be acquainted with the retailer’s collection, you’re in for a real treat. You can expect everything from garden furniture and decorations to barbecues and even power tools, all at pocket-friendly prices.

Should you be unsure about where to begin, the current trends dictate that you should maximise and elevate your garden, continue the same comfort and design of your home to your outside space, and keep an eye out for natural textures, with rattan remaining hugely popular.

In order to give you even more of a helping hand, we’ve curated a round-up of what to buy in Wilko’s garden collection so you can prepare your outdoor space for al fresco socialising in the sunshine.

Charles Bently rattan egg chair: £350, Wilko.com

Egg chairs are huge news once again this year. But while being a popular choice, they tend to be very expensive – with some setting you back at least £600. Thankfully, Wilko’s offering is far more pocket-friendly and still manages to be trend-led with its rattan design. The fact it comes with cushions is of course an added bonus, and will only increase your comfort while you sit and swing. A great addition to even the smallest of outdoor spaces. Just grab a book and relax.

Wilko four burner gas barbecue: £295, Wilko.com

If you’re usually reliant on disposable barbecues for summer, it’s time to change this up – not only are they bad for the environment, but they’re also not that reliable. Unsure which one to choose? Enter this gas barbecue, which will get you grilling in no time. It boasts four main burners, a warming rack, and one side burner, which sounds like ample space for cooking a serious feast. All you need to decide on now is what to cook up.

Charles Bently folding bistro set: £120, Wilko.com

When it comes to barbecue season, having the perfect table and chairs is of course a must-have. And this set is everything you could want and more. Owing to its fairly compact size, it’s ideal for those short on space and it folds away neatly, so you can store it and not have it on show all the time. While the coral adds a pop of colour, if you’re unsure about it, you’ll be glad to know it’s also available in navy, grey, and taupe.

Having a greenhouse in your garden offers a great way to make sure your crops have the best conditions possible. Wilko’s mini design comes equipped with three metal shelves and a zippable cover, making it ideal for encouraging your plants to flourish. It does require construction, but the brand claims that this is fairly easy to do, and there are, of course, instructions included. Happy potting!

If you want to encourage birds into your garden during the spring and summer months, this table is the ideal solution. Made from softwood, it looks particularly well made and offers fledgling a home within your outdoor space. To really top it off, you can buy bird food at Wilko, which we’d recommend adding to your basket alongside the table.

Wilko eucalyptus companion seat: £165, Wilko.com

There are surely few things better than enjoying a sundowner with a friend or loved one, and this seat might just make it that bit more special. The chairs are connected by a table that looks like it’ll hold your drinks and snacks with ease, while there’s also a parasol hole for the days when the sun really has its hat on. As for how it’s made, it’s crafted from eucalyptus wood.

In the height of summer when you’re enjoying relaxing on your egg chair, this parasol will offer you protection from the sunshine. The umbrella canopy is fairly large in size (2.7m wide) and provides UV50+ protection. Better still, it has a crank and tilt mechanism so you can position it exactly how you like. It’s safe to say, reading in the sun will get a whole lot easier.

