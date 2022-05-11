Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police after failing to appear in court on charges of assault and burglary.

The 43-year-old rapper, real name Richard Cowie, had previously failed to show up to court last September, prompting Metropolitan Police to issue an arrest warrant.

Wiley is accused of breaking into a flat belonging to former kickboxer Ali Jacko in Forest Gate, east London, in August 2021.

After entering Jacko’s property, Wiley allegedly began smashing crockery and assaulting Jacko, an acquaintance whose recording studio he had used before the pandemic.

A Met Police spokesman said (per Sky News): “A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard Cowie, 43, of Tower Hamlets, who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 11 November 2021.

“Cowie had been due to appear having been bailed at an earlier hearing.

“He is charged with one count of assault by beating and a further count of burglary with intent to cause damage. The charges relate to an incident in Romford Road, Forest Gate on Saturday 28 August.”

In 2018, Wiley had been awarded an MBE for services to music. Back in 2020, he was permanently suspended from Twitter after making a string of antisemitic comments.

Source Link Wiley: Grime artist wanted by police after failing to show up in court on assault and burglary charges