A wildfire is ripping across the Laguna Beach area in southern California, destroying at least 20 homes.

Fire crews battled the blaze, named the Coastal Fire, through the night on Thursday as mandatory evacuations were in place for nearby communities.

At least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel, south of Laguna Beach, have been destroyed, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wildfire destroys 20 homes in Laguna Beach area amid mandatory evacuations