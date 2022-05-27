Widower lays flowers for wife killed in Texas shooting hours before fatal heart attack

The husband of a teacher killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas laid flowers outside the school building hours before he died from a heart attack.

Joe Garcia, whose wife Irma Garcia was shot and killed by a teenage gunman, “passed away due to grief” according to his wife’s nephew John Martinez.

Ms Garcia was killed alongside 20 others, including children and another teacher, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday (24 May).

