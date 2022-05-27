Widower lays flowers for wife killed in Texas shooting hours before fatal heart attack

Posted on May 27, 2022 0

The husband of a teacher killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas laid flowers outside the school building hours before he died from a heart attack.

Joe Garcia, whose wife Irma Garcia was shot and killed by a teenage gunman, “passed away due to grief” according to his wife’s nephew John Martinez.

Ms Garcia was killed alongside 20 others, including children and another teacher, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday (24 May).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Widower lays flowers for wife killed in Texas shooting hours before fatal heart attack