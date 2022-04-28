Why you should book your trip with British Airways Holidays

1. Secure flights, hotels and car hire in one booking

Whether you’re hoping to find paradise on one of Thailand’s limestone islands, take a fly-drive holiday to Cape Town, enjoy the nightlife of Las Vegas or absorb the famous Baroque architecture of Rome – you can secure your getaway with British Airways Holidays from just £60 per person up front. The remaining balance can be paid in instalments or in one go, whenever is convenient to you*.

Wherever your dream destination, British Airways Holidays provides flexible booking options to get you there (British Airways Holidays)

Regardless of where you choose, there are hundreds of flight and hotel options to suit every budget. With flight, accommodation and car hire options available to book in one place, you can plan a stress-free trip that is as individual as you are.

All-inclusive packages enable you to do as much or as little as you want, with the peace of mind that your flights, accommodation, meals, drinks and activities are covered for the duration of your stay. Meanwhile, families travelling with British Airways Holidays can be made more comfortable by using carefully selected hotels with child-friendly facilities and special offers.

A wide range of European city breaks offer everything from romantic getaways to culture-filled experiences – perfect for couples, families and solo explorers alike.

2. Find peace of mind every step of the way

Thanks to the extensive British Airways route network, fully flexible holidays with flights in and out of different airports are available, at times to suit you. All bookings include a 23kg luggage allowance per person.

For absolute reassurance, every British Airways Holiday is ATOL-protected – meaning your money is safe and you will never be left stranded abroad. There’s also a dedicated 24-hour helpline available for any issues whilst you’re away – and if the unexpected happens, British Airways Holidays will prioritise getting you home as soon as possible.

From spa breaks to family-friendly resorts, British Airways Holidays’ destination guide has something for everyone (British Airways Holidays)

Most importantly, every holiday package comes with extra security. If British Airways Holidays cannot fulfil your holiday, they’ll ensure you receive a full refund within 14 days. According to Reevoo verified reviews, British Airways Holidays customers rated the company 9/10 for the speed in which they processed their refund.

3. Enjoy an even easier journey by upgrading

For those looking for a super-luxurious experience, British Airways Club Europe and Club World cabins offer that extra bit of glitz and glamour to the trip.

Start your journey as you mean to go on by upgrading to British Airways Club Europe or Club World cabins (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Upgrades include access to the private lounges, dedicated check-in desks, priority boarding and increased baggage allowance – and that’s before you even get on the plane. On board, you’ll have the choice of the Club Europe and Club World food and drink menu. While those flying further afield will benefit from Club World’s restful seat to bed conversion.

With flexibility, safety and comfort as top priorities, it’s no wonder 92 per cent of customers say they would consider booking again with British Airways Holidays. They are ATOL-protected, with low deposits and a 24-hour holiday helpline. So, whether you’ll be basking on a beach, discovering a vibrant city or enjoying precious time with your family, let British Airways Holidays’ travel guides help you decide. Visit ba.com/holidays to book your trip.

*T&Cs apply: Deposit balance due seven weeks in advance for long haul journeys and 28 days in advance for short haul breaks. Travel restrictions may apply.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Why you should book your trip with British Airways Holidays