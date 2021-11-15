Why you should book a holiday to Zell am See-Kaprun

An enchanting lakeside setting, glacier skiing and a combined ski area of 408km with the new Ski ALPIN CARD make Zell am See-Kaprun utterly irresistible as a holiday destination.

What’s more, it has one of the longest ski seasons in Austria, starting in October and not finishing until early summer.

How to get around

(Kitzsteinhorn)

Not only can you easily and directly get to the Kitzsteinhorn glacier from Kaprun via Maiskogel with the new 3K K-onnection cable car, but you can also take advantage of the zellamseeXpress that whizzes you from the Glemmtal Valley to the family and panorama mountain of Schmittenhöhe.

The Ski ALPIN CARD is your ticket to ride some of the most scenic slopes in Austria. In keeping with Zell am See-Kaprun’s sustainability pledge, you can hop on environmentally friendly cable cars and even take the train from Salzburg Airport directly to the resort.

Early birds, take note: you can beat everyone else to the pistes by joining the selective few during Ski ’n’ Brunch. Start your day by making first tracks before rewarding yourself with a hearty brunch of Austrian dishes.

Also, if you’ve always wanted to try free-riding, the Kitzsteinhorn glacier offers five different freeride lines with info points, as well as a freeride workshop every Monday.

Great outdoors

Try snowshoeing with a view of Lake Zell (Zell am See-Kaprun Tourismus GmbH)

Zell am See-Kaprun has been creating a buzz among fans of ski touring, particularly the Ronachkopf mountain in Thumersbach. It’s exclusively set aside for ski tourers and snowshoe hikers, so if you want to give it a go, hire a professional guide to lead the way.

Families are in for a treat on Schmittenhöhe mountain, where the XXL fun slope is one of the longest in the world.

There’s more excitement in store for eager young skiers and snowboarders in Maisi Park in Maiskogel and the Eagle Line on Kitzsteinhorn.

A full and varied programme of non-skiing activities is also taking place this season, with snowshoeing, hiking and torchlit winter walks all on offer.

Slow down the pace with an afternoon session of yoga before taking a slow amble around the pretty streets of Zell am See. After a day’s skiing, head to the TAUERN SPA and unwind in the indoor pool and spa.

Food and drink

Culinary delights with a view (Schmittenhöhe Bahn AG )

When you’re ready to get back on the slopes, you’ll have a superb choice of places to stop for a leisurely lunch.

You could, for instance, take in the heavenly views from Gipfel Restaurant, which, at 3,029m, is the highest restaurant in SalzburgerLand.

Pinzgauer Hütte on Schmittenhöhe is at the end of an 800m piste – but getting back is a doddle when you’re riding the restaurant’s motor-driven sledge. Beside the most glorious views over lake Zell, the mountain also offers culinary delights in four special restaurants: Areit Alm, Areit Lounge, Sonnkogel Restaurant and Franzl Panorama Restaurant.

To find out more about Zell am See-Kaprun, visit austria.info and zellamsee-kaprun.com

Please check gov.uk before travel for the latest government guidance.

