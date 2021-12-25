Why the picture of the Queen and Prince Philip in her Christmas speech is so special

The Queen has made a sentimental tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in this year’s Christmas Day message to the nation.

A photograph released by Buckingham Palace ahead of the televised address shows Her Majesty seated behind a desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree.

On the desk sits a single framed photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip that was taken in 2007 at Broadlands country house, Hampshire – where the pair spent the first part of their honeymoon after they married in 1947.

In the picture, the Queen and Philip are seen looking at one another and smiling during their diamond wedding anniversary celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands, Hampshire, in 2007 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The monarch, who is celebrating her first Christmas without her husband since his death in April this year, is wearing the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch during this year’s speech as she wore for a photocall on the honeymoon.

The couple married on 20 November 1947 and later departed from Waterloo station with their corgi Sue to Broadlands, the home of Philip’s uncle, Earl Mountbatten, for the first part of their honeymoon.

The second part of the honeymoon was spent at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate. Before leaving for Scotland, the couple issued a statement from Buckingham Palace to thank the public for their well wishes.

Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose during their honeymoon, November 25, 1947 in Broadlands estate (-/AFP via Getty Images)

The statement read: “Before we leave for Scotland tonight we want to say that the reception given us on our wedding day and the loving interest shown by our fellow-countrymen and well-wishers in all parts of the world have left an impression which will never grow faint.

“We can find no words to express what we feel, but we can at least offer our grateful thanks to the millions who have given us this unforgettable send-off in our married life.”

Her Majesty also wore the sapphire brooch to celebrate the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary in 2007, which marked 60 years of marriage.

The lone photograph of her and Philip on the desk is especially significant because the Queen usually has a number of personal family photos displayed during her annual speech.

Last year, the Queen also displayed a single photograph on her desk of Philip. But in previous years, the desk has been adorned by multiple photos of Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other family members.

The Queen and Philip had been married for 73 years when he died earlier this year at age 99. In a statement announcing his death, she described him as her “beloved husband”.

The monarch’s Christmas Day speech this year is expected to be a particularly personal one, as the Queen herself suffered a health setback in October which left her unable to attend several scheduled events.

However, she also welcomed four new great-grandchildren to the royal family this year – August to Princess Eugenie, Lucas to Zara Tindall, Lilibet to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Sienna to Princess Beatrice.

