Why Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is a family-friendly holiday choice

Some of Austria’s prettiest Alpine villages are scattered around the four mountains that make up Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau.

Its 109km ski area – one of the largest in the Austrian Tirol – offers slopes for all levels of skiers and snowboarders, as well as more than its fair share of mountain huts in gorgeous settings.

Families in particular love Ski Juwel’s friendly atmosphere and 10 ski schools.

Fun for all ages

Whatever your level of experience, there’s plenty of skiing to be had in Ski Juwel (Ski Juwel Alpbachtal © Wildschönau Tourismus, shoot & style)

Between the two highest mountains – the Alpbach Valley’s Wiedersbergerhorn at 2,025m and Schatzberg in Wildschönau at 1,903m – you have the heart of Ski Juwel, as well as some of its most beautiful views.

Pit yourself against the demanding Eva-Maria Brem giant slalom race course on Reither Kogel, which is also where you can enjoy the magic of night skiing every Friday and Saturday evening.

There is also the chance to go night skiing in Oberau and in Reith im Alpbachtal, whizzing down floodlit pistes under the stars.

Sensational snowparks

The fun slope at the Wiedersberger Horn in Alpbach is a family-friendly treat (Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau )

There’s more entertainment in store at the four snowparks, including Snowpark Alpbachtal. Over in Wildschönau, there’s the Family Snowpark, as well as the Race’n’Boarder Arena. The fun slope up the Wiedersberger Horn in Alpbach is also hard to resist. They all feature areas for beginners if you’ve never tried any tricks before.

You don’t have to be a kid to get a thrill riding the Lauser-Sauser mechanical luge at Alpbachtal as you go whizzing around the track at speeds of up to 42km/h.

There are more thrills to be had on the many toboggan trails, including the run from the Lanerköpflbahn to Niederau, and the panoramic path that runs from the Reitherkogelbahn all the way back down to the valley. Don’t miss out on the night tobogganing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Roggenboden Oberau.

Fine food and spectacular scenery

Wildschönau landscape (Wildschönau Tourismus, shoot & style)

When it’s time to refuel, you have 25 mountain huts to choose from.

Right on top of the Schatzberg mountain at the Alpbach lift is Giphöhit Schatzberg and its huge sun terrace.

Above Inneralpbach is Böglalm Inneralpbach, where you’ll need a big appetite to do justice to its jumbo-sized dishes of cheesy Käsespätzle or the legendary pancake dessert that is Kaiserschmarr’n.

If you want an equally impressive visual feast, take in the wonderful 360-degree views from Bergstation Hornlift 2000. You’ll be able to see all across the Alpbach Valley, the Zillertal Alps and the Rofan mountains.

There are more panoramic views in store at Kreuz, at the top of Schatzberg mountain, which go as far as the Kitzbüheler Alps.

To find out more about the Austrian Tirol, visit austria.info and skijuwel.com

Please check gov.uk before travel for the latest government guidance.

