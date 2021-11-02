Why Samsung Neo QLED is the smart choice for your next TV upgrade

Neo QLED has great levels of contrast, strikingly realistic colours and deep, vibrant black hues. Together, these elements combine to create outstanding picture quality that’s hard to tear your eyes away from.

Where regular LED TVs have one backlight with fewer dimming zones, which can leave the screen overcast and grey; this has lots of tiny, powerful lights, called Mini LEDs, which work to create a sharp and detailed picture. That’s especially true of High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, which really shines on the Neo QLED screen. With HDR, bright skies and dark shadows can show rich details at the same time.

Some Samsung Neo QLED TVs come with 4K Ultra HD resolution and others offer the highest quality yet, 8K, with a total of 33 million pixels, giving four times the detail of 4K.

If you have questions about these features, shopping at Currys can help. Its Tech Experts are hugely well-informed and passionate about helping customers choose just the right product. They’ll be able to explain how Samsung Neo QLED TVs have advanced picture quality engines which are intelligent enough to understand what is on screen and can adjust to reduce motion blur to ensure the smoothest possible images. And their knowledge goes wide as well as deep – come for the audio-visual, stay for the personal grooming, perhaps.

The TV also lives up to the word flatscreen – it’s remarkably slim from front to back. That helps it look great when you catch sight of the wafer-thin profile, whether it’s mounted on the wall or on its elegant stand.

Audio is great, much stronger than you might expect from a thin screen, thanks to multiple side-mounted speakers and intelligent software that makes the sound seem to follow what’s happening on-screen for an immersive 3D surround sound effect.

Samsung’s TVs have one of the most attractive user interfaces around, intuitive, fast and effective. So it’s easy to use, whether you’re zapping through channels or firing up the many built-in smart TV apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ (which require subscriptions) or BBC iPlayer.

In every way, Samsung Neo QLED offers more than its rivals, and in store you can see the picture in all its considerable glory. And at Currys, you can be sure that the Tech Experts will be able to answer every question you might have about it.

(Currys UK)

Meet Rameez Working at Currys is a great chance to put my different skillsets into action. I love getting to see cutting edge tech every day and feel proud to leave our customers satisfied. I’d recommend the Samsung Neo QLED to anyone serious about getting the best picture and sound – they’re really ahead of their time with amazing brightness and contrast in such a slim form factor.

Source Link Why Samsung Neo QLED is the smart choice for your next TV upgrade