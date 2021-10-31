Why must the world quickly tackle methane?

Where does methane come from and how can we curb emissions?

Methane occurs naturally and is the main component of the gas used for powering homes. However, the process of extraction and transport can be leaky, with fuel producers’ pipelines and other infrastructure contributing to damaging emissions.

The International Energy Agency urged governments earlier this year to clamp down on the worst offenders, and also to require companies to design in ways of keeping methane leaks to a minimum.

However, agriculture is the main source of methane, according to the UN. Manure and flatulence from livestock forms a large part of the sector’s emissions, though rice paddies, where oxygen-poor soil is a haven for methane-producing bacteria, also contribute.

The UN says people moving away from meat-heavy diets would go a long way to reducing methane output because fewer cattle and other animals would be needed to meet demand. This is especially important given the world’s soaring population.

Farmers could give their livestock more nutritious feed, raising fewer, larger and more productive animals which overall would produce less methane, according to experts, while rice paddies could be periodically drained to allow the soil to oxygenate.

More familiar climate interventions would also have an effect, according to Drew Shindell, a climate specialist at Duke University in North Carolina. These include reducing food waste and switching to renewable energy – thereby lessening the demand for natural gas and reducing the amount extracted in the first place.