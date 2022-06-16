‘Why is it different?’: Adil Ray clashes with GMB guest over Rwanda policy

Adil Ray demanded to know why the UK government has not threatened to send Ukrainian refugees to Rwanda, as they have with Afghanistan and Syrian asylum seekers.

The Good Morning Britain presenter clashed with Times political sketch writer Quentin Letts during a fiery debate on Thursday morning (16 June).

“For Afghans and Syrians, the vast majority can’t apply [for visas online] like Ukrainians… why is it different?” Ray asked.

Letts replied by suggesting “Ukrainians aren’t washing up dead on the beaches of Dover” before complaining that the host didn’t let him answer questions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.