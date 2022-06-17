Why Is #BoycottBrahmastra Trending On Twitter? Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Lands In Trouble For Hurting Religious Sentiments

The trailer of the highly anticipated adventure superhero movie, Brahmastra, was released earlier this week and has been garnering praises from the audience. Most of the netizens pointed out that the VFX of the movie was really off the charts. However, ever since the trailer of Brahmastra was released #BoycottBrahmastra has been trending. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is yet another Bollywood film that has been targeted by netizens, they had earlier trended #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.

Brahmastra boats a star-studded ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Several netizens are trending #BoycottBrahmastra for hurting religious sentiments. They pointed out a particular scene where Ranbir Kapoor could be seen wearing shoes in the temple. Meanwhile, some other fans somehow connected the movie to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at the reactions here.

Brahmāstra Trilogy is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The movie is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Watch the trailer here.

