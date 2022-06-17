Why Is #BoycottBrahmastra Trending On Twitter? Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Lands In Trouble For Hurting Religious Sentiments

The trailer of the highly anticipated adventure superhero movie, Brahmastra, was released earlier this week and has been garnering praises from the audience. Most of the netizens pointed out that the VFX of the movie was really off the charts. However, ever since the trailer of Brahmastra was released #BoycottBrahmastra has been trending. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is yet another Bollywood film that has been targeted by netizens, they had earlier trended #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.

Brahmastra boats a star-studded ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Several netizens are trending #BoycottBrahmastra for hurting religious sentiments. They pointed out a particular scene where Ranbir Kapoor could be seen wearing shoes in the temple. Meanwhile, some other fans somehow connected the movie to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at the reactions here.

Entering Temple 🚩with shoes 😟 Bollywood never misses a chance to hurt the sentiments towards Sanatana Dharma #Hinduism

Jago Hindu Indian Hindus#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/JiRMeo5jFD — Sima Thapa (@Sima_Thapa_1) June 16, 2022

The ones trolling and trending #BoycottBollywood and #BoycottBrahmastra will be the first ones to go watch the movie, just to write negative reviews on it and nitpick on unnecessary details. https://t.co/3z5h1mWDBh — Aashna Nadkarni (@aashnabn0411) June 17, 2022

Jago From last several decades Bollywood has been mocking Hindu Gods and Religious practices ! It is time now for Indians to show them the door !#10th_Hindu_Adhiveshan_Goa platform to unite Hindus ?#Hindu_Lives_Matter#BoycottBrahmastra#We_Want_HinduRashtra #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/zZQBUAhhld — गोपी व्हनमारे (@Gopi_v7137) June 17, 2022

In many cases, we have seen that Products, Ads, Movies and so on indulge in insult to Sanatana Dharma. But these people do not even dare to think about targeting other faiths in such manner! We have to unite & #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/0q9ilvFd30 — AaRYAN AaRK (@AaRYAN_AaRK) June 17, 2022

Waah re bollywood entering temple with shoes on. Boycott this movie!!!

Let them feel our power!!!

Aakhir kab tak urduwood bane rahoge#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/uwdvwzD3lE — ईशा 🕉️ (@iishapradhan_) June 15, 2022

I Am Ready to #BoycottBrahmastra

What about you? #BoycottBollywood

CBI Do Justice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/YEoACI4zRj — KumardeepRoy(DETECTIVE BYOMKESH) (@I_Am_Roy18) June 16, 2022

Brahmāstra Trilogy is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The movie is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Watch the trailer here.

