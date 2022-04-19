Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians for $100m?

Blac Chyna first filed her defamation lawsuit against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2017.

Some five years later, on Monday (18 April), jury selection commenced for the trial, which proved complicated when prospective jurors expressed disdain for the family in court.

The model – whose real name is Angela Renée White – began dating Rob in January 2016 and the pair were engaged that April.

Shortly afterwards, camera crews started filming the couple for their series Rob & Chyna – a spinoff from the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians – centred on the two as they welcomed their first child. Midway through filming for the second season, they split up and the series was suspended.

Below is everything we know about the Los Angeles court case so far.

What are the allegations being made?

White alleges the family conspired with executives at the TV network E! to pull the plug on Rob & Chyna, despite its success and their claims that they had planned to air a second season focused on the former couple’s experience of co-parenting their daughter.

“Chyna went from being the star on E!’s number-one hit show at $92,500 (£71,000) per episode to being off the airwaves entirely,” White’s attorney said in a statement ahead of the trial. “The defendants’ illegal conduct not only cost Chyna millions and millions of dollars; their conduct was emotionally devastating to her.”

White further claims the cancellation hindered her ability to make additional profit through social media influencing and other means that would have naturally come with her fame from the series.

Additional allegations in the complaint include assault and harassment charges against Rob, while Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are accused of defamation.

What is at stake?

White is seeking $100m (£77m), which includes more than $40m (£30m ) for damages in lost earnings and more than $60m (£46m) in loss of future earning capacity damages.

Who is expected to testify?

White, Kris, Kylie, Khloé, Kim, Rob, Corey Gamble, Ryan Seacrest (executive producer of Rob & Chyna), Adam Stotsky (president of E!), Ashaunna Ayers (White’s former agent), Frances Berwick (vice-president at NBCUniversal), Damla Dogan (former vice-president at E!), Demondre Edwards (former director of business and legal affairs at E!), and Farnaz Farjam (vice-president at Bunim Murray Productions) are all expected to testify.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.

