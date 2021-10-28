Why Innsbruck should be on your travel bucket list

City break or ski? Well, you don’t have to make that choice in Innsbruck: this Baroque beauty, the capital of the Austrian Tirol, is surrounded by 13 ski areas, including one that towers over the city.

What’s more, they’re all on the same SKI plus CITY Pass, along with 22 attractions in the city and the chance to visit three swimming pools. You’ll have 308km of a gorgeous winter playground to explore in this alluring corner of the Austrian Tirol.

Skiing for all abilities

(Klaus Polzer)

You don’t have to go far to experience Innsbruck’s skiing.

Let the fantastically futuristic funicular, designed by Zaha Hadid, take you up to the Nordkette ski area that overlooks the city and promises some challenging runs.

Take advantage of the free ski bus and go further afield. For example, Kühtai soars above 2,000m and is one of Austria’s highest – and cutest – ski resorts. The 3,200m glacier at Stubai – the largest in Austria – also promises excellent snow from October until June.

Alternatively, for family-friendly fun, try the gentle slopes at Muttereralm, south of Innsbruck.

Local history and attractions

Steeped in history, Hofkirche is a Gothic church in Innsbruck’s old town (Christian Vorhofer )

Innsbruck’s elegant streets are home to some of Austria’s loveliest examples of medieval, Habsburg and Baroque architecture.

Be dazzled by the 2,657 tiles covering the landmark Goldenes Dachl (Golden Roof), along with the 16th-century City Tower that lords it over the broad, pedestrianised Herzog-Friedrich street.

Stop for a cocktail at Lichtblick restaurant, whose rooftop bar gives you panoramic views of the city.

Explore the Hofkirche (Court Church), above, in the old town. Wander through the glittering staterooms of the Imperial Palace before heading to the southern edge of the city to Ambras Castle, a splendid, 16th-century Renaissance construction.

Also, just 20km from Innsbruck is Swarovski Crystal Worlds, a magical park whose star attraction is the 800,000 crystals that make up the shimmering Crystal Cloud.

Magic light installations and Christmas markets

Innsbruck is known for its Christmas markets (Innsbruck Tourismus/Christof Lackner)

If all the skiing and sightseeing makes you feel hungry Austria’s version of mac and cheese, Käsespätzle, will warm you up on a chilly winter’s day, as well a hefty plate of Gröstl. This Tirolean take on a fry-up has bacon and potato topped with a fried egg – just the thing for an après-ski treat.

When winter arrives in Innsbruck, that’s the cue for the seven Christmas markets to set up their tantalising stalls in the city. Surround yourself with Tirolean culture and folklore as you try some of the region’s specialities.

Lumagica is a magical light show (Innsbruck Tourismus/Danijel Jovanovic)

And this year, in addition to the angels, stars, hearts, chandeliers and decorations that light up Innsbruck’s streets and alleyways during the festive season, visitors can enjoy the enchantment of more than 300 light installations in the Imperial Gardens. From 5 November 2021 to 9 January 2022, LUMAGICA Innsbruck is waiting to be explored, with majestic beasts and cute forest dwellers, plus interactive light productions and abstract video projections synchronised to music. Admission to the Light Park is included with the popular Ski plus City pass.

To find out more about the Austrian Tirol, visit austria.info and innsbruck.info

Please check gov.uk before travel for the latest government guidance.

