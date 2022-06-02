Why Did Jury Award Amber Heard $2 Million? And Why The Actress Thinks 'The Verdict Is A Setback For Other Women'

The court has finally passed the verdict on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s high profile defamation case and the jury sided with Depp in the case. The jury reached the conclusion that both Depp and Heard had defamed each other. Although no definitive winner has been announced, the public has declared Depp as the winner. The jury said that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury agreed that Heard had written the 2018 op-ed for Washington Post, to defame Depp.

But in a split decision, the jury also awarded $2 million dollars to Amber as it was announced that even the actress was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers. Following the court session, Heard released a statement and said that she was ‘heartbroken’ and that the verdict of the court was a major setback for all the other women out there.

Her statement read, “”The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Meanwhile, a substantial amount of proof in the court that both Depp and Heard were toxic in their own ways. But Depp fans have taken over and are rejoicing it as a victory. It is important to note that this wasn’t a domestic abuse trial but a defamation one. It isn’t a far-fetched thing to assume that the treatment will reflect and trickle down to all cases of domestic abusers and will vilify genuine victims of abuse.

In many ways, the trial was a replay of a lawsuit Depp had lost in the United Kingdom against a British tabloid, that described him as a “wife beater.” That case was ruled in the favour of Amber and the judge believed that Heard was in fact a victim of domestic abuse. The case will also affect the #MeToo movement as several netizens have claimed that the movement is slowly dying.

If the #metoo movement dies because of this, let it die. They hitched their credibility to an abuser and allowed their platform to be weaponized against her victim. Break it down and build it up from the ground. #justiceforjohnnydepp #johnnydeppvsamberheard #verdictwatch — Dee (@tasteofsanity) June 1, 2022

#MeToo died by literally shltting the bed — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 1, 2022

This verdict is not a surprise—and it doesn’t signal the death of #MeToo. It’s a reminder of why we need #MeToo in the first place. For feminists, this should be a radicalizing moment, inspiring us to push for structural changes to the systems stacked against us. — Dr. Nicole Bedera (@NBedera) June 1, 2022

Amber Heard did not even name her accuser. What woman will come forward now? What woman will speak to a reporter? What woman will confide in a friend? #MeToo was in many ways a women’s free speech movement. The implications for free speech in this backlash are chilling. https://t.co/Mb2gJfDYZ1 — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) June 1, 2022

Stop saying Johnny Depp winning his case would kill the #metoo movement. If a victim getting justice after nearly losing his life to his abuser kills a movement, that movement deserved to die. #AbuseHasNoGender#justiceforjohnnydepp#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard — Dee (@tasteofsanity) May 28, 2022

If #MeToo wants to decide that it now only supports survivors of abuse based on their gender, then MAYBE the movement should die and a new one should be created that doesn’t tell survivors of abuse that they don’t matter if they’re not the right gender. #AbuseHasNoGender — Daniel Moore Jr (@Mafisonbb12) May 29, 2022

