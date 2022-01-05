Why are violent protests rocking Kazakhstan?

The widespread protests currently engulfing Kazakhstan show no signs of abating, with reports suggesting that the presidential residence was set ablaze on Wednesday.

The property is one of several buildings in Almaty – the country’s largest city – targeted by demonstrators during the growing unrest, which began on Sunday in response to a steep rise in fuel prices.

Videos uploaded online appeared to show both the mayor’s office and the nearby prosecutor’s office on fire as well on Wednesday.

The situation is most acute in Almaty, the capital Nur-Sultan and the western oil province of Mangistau, all of which are now under a state of emergency. The order was extended to the rest of the country on Wednesday evening, according to Russia’s RIA news agency.

The rallies, which are the largest to be held in the former Soviet republic in more than a decade, have now morphed into a protest against the political elite and a call for improved living standards for ordinary people.

In an attempt to soothe mounting public anger, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government on Wednesday and said he would reduce the cost of gas.

He also dismissed the former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, whose family are thought to run much of the country’s economy, from his position as head of the powerful Security Council.

When and where did the violence start?

The first protests took place in Zhanaozen, a town in the western Mangistau region, on Sunday. However, it wasn’t until Tuesday that significant unrest bubbled up in different parts of the country, including in the key cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, the new capital named after Mr Nazarbayev.

As of Wednesday, around 200 demonstrators had been detained during the disturbances, according to the interior ministry.

Although the police and security forces were able to contain protesters on Tuesday, the torching of buildings on Wednesday illustrates that the authorities are struggling to deal with the uproar.

On Wednesday afternoon, a source told Reuters that Almaty’s airport had been seized by protests, causing all flights into and out of the terminal to be cancelled.

It is difficult to get a complete picture of events because the internet was shut across Kazakhstan by Wednesday evening.

What are the protesters’ demands?

Although protesters initially wanted the government to lower the price of liquefied petroleum gas after it had jumped by 100 per cent in a matter of days, things soon took a more overtly political tone.

Demonstrators in cities such as Shymkent and Aqtobe could be heard chanting anti-Nazarbayev slogans, including “Old Man, go away!”.

Responding to such scenes, political analysts said young Kazakhs were fed up with their country’s lack of democracy and by an elite which has held onto power since the dissolution of the USSR.

How have the authorities responded?

Security forces have tried to break up protests with tear gas and stun grenades, but, as the scenes in Almaty demonstrate, this has only had a limited effect.

“We intend to act with maximum severity regarding law-breakers,” President Tokayev said in a televised address Wednesday. He added that some police officers had died in the clashes, but did not detail how many.

Kazakh authorities declared a nation-wide state of emergency late on Wednesday, shortly after Mr Tokayev removed his close ally Mr Nazarbayev, who held the presidency from 1991 to 2019, from his role governing the Security Council. He put himself in charge instead.

Meanwhile, the president also sacked Mr Nazarbayev’s nephew from his job as second-in-command at the country’s intelligence agency. However, it is not clear whether such moves will appease the protesters.

What has the international response been?

Earlier on Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesperson said it would not tolerate foreign interference in Kazakhstan, a neighbouring country, saying it was playing close attention to the situation there.

The White House has called for calm and said it is monitoring the situation.

The Belarusian news agency Belta later reported that Mr Tokayev held a discussion about the unrest with the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Agencies have contributed to this report

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Why are violent protests rocking Kazakhstan?