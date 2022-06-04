Why are there fans at Hungary vs England?

England face Hungary in the Uefa Nations League on Saturday in a match which was due to be behind closed doors.

Hungary were handed a two-match stadium ban for racist chanting from the terraces last time the Three Lions visited the Puskas Arena, while Uefa also gave the national team a three-match ban for fans’ behaviour during Euro 2020.

However, a huge volume of home supporters are set to be in attendance anyway as Hungary exploit a Uefa regulations loophole over their ban.

England also face a stadium ban for their Nations League game against Italy over the weekend – with a far fewer number expected in attendance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Hungary vs England?

The Nations League clash kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 4 June.

Where can I watch it?

England’s Nations League matches will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and streamed on the All 4 platform.

Why are there fans and how many are there?

While Uefa stadium bans cap the numbers of VIPs, team delegations, Uefa staff and of course regular ticketed entries, there is no limit to the number of schoolchildren able to be admitted to fixtures for free. Hungary are understood to have accepted over 30,000 applications for under-14s, with one adult per 10 children granted access.

What has been said?

England manager Gareth Southgate has reiterated his stance that education should be the primary concern to ensure there is no repeat of circumstances which caused the ban in the first place.

“I think we are all surprised,” he said of the expected attendance figure.

“But we are inviting children into our stadium [against Italy] so I wasn’t really clear on the rules of any of it at the start of all of this. I don’t know what the figure should be or shouldn’t be.

“Other people have got to deal with that. We’ve got to make sure that we are consistent in our beliefs, the stand we take as a team, the fact that we are united on it being unacceptable and it is for other people to administer sanctions.

“Once we are administering sanctions, it has gone too far anyway. The key is education. The young people in the stadium hopefully pick that message up tomorrow.”

