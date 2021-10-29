The planet is drowning in plastic pollution. Plastic has been found at the bottom of the world’s deepest ocean trench and lodged deep in Arctic sea ice.

During the 1990s, the world became addicted to single-use, disposable plastic, because it was cheap, easy to produce and durable.

Today we produce around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, and at least 10 million tonnes ends up in our oceans. That is the equivalent of a rubbish truck load every minute.

This problem will only get worse in the coming decades as plastic production is expected to increase by 60 per cent by 2030 and triple by 2050. By then, there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Once it has been deposited in the ocean, plastic can remain there for centuries because it decomposes very slowly. Plastic is already having a devastating impact on marine life and it has entered the food chain.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Why‌ ‌is‌ ‌there‌ ‌so‌ ‌much‌ ‌plastic‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌ocean?‌ ‌