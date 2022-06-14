Whoopi Goldberg attacks Australian newspaper for attempting to ‘out’ Rebel Wilson

Whoopi Goldberg has attacked the Sydney Morning Herald over its reporting of Rebel Wilson’s new relationship, suggesting the paper intended to “out” the star.

The TV presenter claimed she doesn’t believe the reporter’s apology.

“If it wasn’t your intention you wouldn’t have done it,” Goldberg said, speaking on The View.

“You knew exactly what you were doing… They say ‘Oh well people want to know’. I don’t care what people want to know, frankly. I want to keep my privacy. It should be my choice if I want to talk about something.”

