Who Will Play Dev In ‘Brahmastra’? Ayan Mukerji Says He Wanted To Reveal Dev’s Face At The End Of Part One

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva left the audience with so many questions, the biggest one being, Who will play Dev. It was teased that Dev’s lover and Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva’s mother, Amirta aka Jaldevi will be played by Deepika Padukone, however, no clue was given by the makers about Dev. Fans have gone out and declared that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan will be playing. Ayan Mukerji now revealed that he had initially planned on revealing the face of Dev at the end of part one but then decided not to.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mukerji said that he was going to reveal Dev’s face at the end of Brahmastra Part One. He said, “The conversation, the vision, and the actor for Part Two Dev were very developed by around 2019. There was a point at which in the middle of making Part One, we really found the time to start pursuing this whole Dev vision. The real Brahmastra story and conflict comes alive in Part Two.”

He added, “In terms of Dev, I will go out on a limb and say he is possibly the most exciting character that I will be taking on in my career so far. I am extremely thrilled about the potential of Dev and I hope things align for us in the next three years in a way where we can be able to give you guys in our minds for this. To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did.”

